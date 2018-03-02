Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 25

INCIDENT

At 12:29 p.m., the police department responded to a disturbance at a business in the 800 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, it was found that damage was done to a vehicle in the area. After further investigation, Bobby Brown, 18, of Hillsboro, was charged with criminal damaging and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Feb. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mark Hibbs, 37, of New Vienna, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Brittany McCulley, 26, of Mount Orab, was cited for improper start.

Feb. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lester Arwood, 52, of Bainbridge, was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Brandon Pointer, 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed and expired tags.

Sherlyn Drayer, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Joshua Jackson, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business, resisting arrest and on a failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Donald Click III, 32, of Piketon, was arrested on a failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Douglas Simmons, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear on a bench warrant.

March 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Two juveniles were charged with theft without consent.

Charles Davis, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENTS

At 3:37 p.m., the police department responded to a report of a two-car crash in the 1000 block of North High Street. Upon investigation, Roscoe Littleton, 27, of Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on North High Street following a vehicle driven by Elisha Roettele, 30, of Hillsboro. Roettele’s vehicle came to a stop waiting to make a left turn when Littleton failed to stop prior to striking Roettele’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported on the scene. Littleton was cited for assured clear distance.

At 4:25 p.m., the police department responded to the 1000 block of North West Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon investigation, a vehicle was parked alongside the street when Jacob Mason, of Hillsboro, was backing out of a driveway and failed to see the parked vehicle. Mason’s vehicle struck the parked vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.