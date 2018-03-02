Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nichole Morris, 26, Leesburg, was issued a citation for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Ashton Anderson, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas Simmons, 48, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Conley, 31, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Feb. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carol Lee, 55, South Salem, was issued a citation for speed.

Jason Bond, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court.

Dean Murray, 54, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

A 16-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for failure to control.

INCIDENT

At 11:01 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Mirabeau Street reported a theft.

March 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary Meyer, 65, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for failure to control.