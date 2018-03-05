Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 250 911 calls, answered 170 requests for service, dispatched 120 fire and EMS runs, took 27 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

On Feb. 27 at 2:58 a.m. the sheriff’s office received an alarm drop at a residence on Valerie Drive at Rocky Fork Lake. A deputy was dispatched to check the residence. Everything was found to be secure.

At 4:50 p.m. on March 1 the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 3000 block of Sharpsville Road. A deputy responded to the scene to collect evidence and take an offense report.

On March 2 at 4:45 p.m. a resident of Highland came to the sheriff’s office to report fraudulent activity on a credit card. A person, without permission, used the card to make several purchases. A deputy spoke to the complainant and took an offense report.

At 2:53 a.m. on March 3 the sheriff’s office received a report of a property dispute and a person making threats with a gun on Gray Street in Madison Township. A deputy and officers from the Greenfield Police Department responded to the scene to investigate. The situation was resolved without a report or charges being filed.