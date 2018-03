The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donald Wright, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Randall Bumgarner, 50, Hillsboro, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Jacob Richter, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

INCIDENT

At 11:12 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Pine Street reported someone caused damage to a security light without permission.