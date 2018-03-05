Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 28

INCIDENT

At 9:31 p.m., the police department responded to the 800 block of West Main Street in reference to a welfare check. Upon being walked through the residence, a male subject was located hiding under an air mattress. The subject was identified as Joshua A. Jackson, 23, of Hillsboro. Jackson was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. Upon placing Jackson under arrest, he attempted to flee, causing a struggle to ensue on the floor. Jackson continued to resist even after being handcuffed and leg shackled. Suspected narcotics were located on Jackson and will be sent out for analysis and future charges. In addition to the outstanding warrants, Jackson was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

March 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A female juvenile was charged for destroying sod.

Chad A. Hibbs, 39, of New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Lester Leffler, 50, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Charles Bowens, 26, of West Union, was cited for no child restraint.

INCIDENTS

At 3:25 p.m., the police department received a call of one vehicle following another in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road. After further investigation, Logan Wesch, 24, of Hillsboro, was charged with menacing and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

March 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian M. Clark, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kari Singleton, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.