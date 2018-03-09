Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard W. Wilson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug parapherenalia.

Levi Arledge, 28, Chillicothe, was arrested for a probation violation.

Ethan Paul, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Meadows, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler J. Davis, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by

intoxication, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Lance M. Gookenbarger, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct

by intoxication, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Breah Mitchell, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by

intoxication.

Glen Hafer II, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 2:54 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Jefferson Street reported

someone caused damage to their vehicle window without permission.

March 7

INCIDENT

At 10:51 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Pine Street reported a theft.