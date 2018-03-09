Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 3
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Richard W. Wilson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug parapherenalia.
Levi Arledge, 28, Chillicothe, was arrested for a probation violation.
Ethan Paul, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Meadows, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
March 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tyler J. Davis, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by
intoxication, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
Lance M. Gookenbarger, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct
by intoxication, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.
Breah Mitchell, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by
intoxication.
Glen Hafer II, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
INCIDENT
At 2:54 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Jefferson Street reported
someone caused damage to their vehicle window without permission.
March 7
INCIDENT
At 10:51 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Pine Street reported a theft.
