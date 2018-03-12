Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Slagle, 48, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

March 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Toby Short, 54, Leesburg, was issued a citation for no seat belt.

Walter Mann, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jonathan Sweeney, 35, South Salem, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana.

March 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tomie Showman, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest.

Brian Mick, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.