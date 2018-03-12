Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Christopher Slagle, 48, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.
March 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Toby Short, 54, Leesburg, was issued a citation for no seat belt.
Walter Mann, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Jonathan Sweeney, 35, South Salem, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana.
March 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tomie Showman, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Brian Mick, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.
