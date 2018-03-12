Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 8

Arrests and Citations:

Millard Baldwin, 42, of Hillsboro, citation for driving under suspension.

A 15-year-old Hillsboro juvenile was charged with being an unruly juvenile.

A male juvenile is facing four charges: knowingly assault, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and menacing.

Lonnie Catron, 54, of Hillsboro, citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Charles W. Edison, 35, of Hillsboro, possession of drugs.

ACCIDENT

At 10:37 a.m., the police department responded to a crash in the 200 block of West Walnut Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Ralph A. Michael, 87, of Hillsboro, operating a 2012 Toyota SUV, was traveling westbound on West Walnut Street and stuck the left rear of a parked 2008 Subaru sedan. Michael’s vehicle then overturned and came to a rest in the roadway. Michael was cited for failure to maintain control.

At 11:04 a.m., the police department responded to a crash in the 100 block of South High Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Robert Lucas, 68, of Hillsboro, operating a 2013 Chevrolet sedan, was backing out of a parking space into the southbound lane of travel, which was already occupied by southbound traffic. Lucas backed into a trailer being pulled by a 2008 Dodge truck operated by Michael Brown, 42, of Carlisle, Ky.