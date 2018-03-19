Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Desiree Childs, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court.
Joshua Howard, 36, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.
Lowell Riffle Jr., 23, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Walker Riffle, 19, Chillicothe, was arrested for underage consumption, persistent disorderly conduct, and obstructing.
March 17
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Levi Arledge, 29, Frankfort, was arrested for failure to appear.
March 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Leigh Bennett, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless operation of a motor
vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
