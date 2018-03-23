Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

March 19, 2018

Daniel Roberts, 26, South Salem, was issued a citation for no valid license and expired registration.

Aaron Tumbleson, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for trafficking.

INCIDENT

At 11:55 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Smith Street reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.

March 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rachel Roberts, 31, South Salem, was arrested for driving under

suspension, expired tags, a probation violation and failure to appear.

Roger Fillmore, 37, Bainbridge, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.