Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 19
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
March 19, 2018
Daniel Roberts, 26, South Salem, was issued a citation for no valid license and expired registration.
Aaron Tumbleson, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for trafficking.
INCIDENT
At 11:55 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Smith Street reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.
March 20
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Rachel Roberts, 31, South Salem, was arrested for driving under
suspension, expired tags, a probation violation and failure to appear.
Roger Fillmore, 37, Bainbridge, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.
