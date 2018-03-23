Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, March 12 through Sunday, March 18 are as follows: The police department received 439 calls (14 – 911), investigated four crashes, took three offense reports, made 20 arrests, and completed 228 security checks.

March 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon J. Johnson, 33, of Leesburg, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Summer D. Johnson, 32, of Dayton, was cited for driving under suspension.

Nathaniel T. Loch, 19 of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Charles T. Gall, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash in the 1500 block of North High Street. Jerry Woodall, 52, of Highland, was sitting in traffic at the intersection of North High Street and Hobart Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind. Beverly Chambers, 52, of Leesburg, was also stationary at the intersection and when the traffic light changed to green she proceeded forward, hitting Woodall’s vehicle in a rear-end type of collision causing minor damage to both vehicles. Chambers was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

March 20

INCIDENT

The police department received a complaint of an altercation in the 500 block of South East Street. After investigation, Christopher Powell, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Jail.

March 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christy White, 28, of West Union, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

The police department received a call from a business in the 1400 block of North High Street reporting a. male subject passed out in the lobby. Upon officer arrival and after investigation, Jason Strunk, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs and transported to the Highland County Jail.