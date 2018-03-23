Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
The statistics for the week beginning Monday, March 12 through Sunday, March 18 are as follows: The police department received 439 calls (14 – 911), investigated four crashes, took three offense reports, made 20 arrests, and completed 228 security checks.
March 19
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brandon J. Johnson, 33, of Leesburg, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
Summer D. Johnson, 32, of Dayton, was cited for driving under suspension.
Nathaniel T. Loch, 19 of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.
Charles T. Gall, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
ACCIDENT
The police department investigated a crash in the 1500 block of North High Street. Jerry Woodall, 52, of Highland, was sitting in traffic at the intersection of North High Street and Hobart Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind. Beverly Chambers, 52, of Leesburg, was also stationary at the intersection and when the traffic light changed to green she proceeded forward, hitting Woodall’s vehicle in a rear-end type of collision causing minor damage to both vehicles. Chambers was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
March 20
INCIDENT
The police department received a complaint of an altercation in the 500 block of South East Street. After investigation, Christopher Powell, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Jail.
March 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Christy White, 28, of West Union, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
INCIDENT
The police department received a call from a business in the 1400 block of North High Street reporting a. male subject passed out in the lobby. Upon officer arrival and after investigation, Jason Strunk, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs and transported to the Highland County Jail.
