Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of March 19-25, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 224 911 calls, answered 155 requests for service, dispatched 102 fire and EMS runs, took 27 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

On March 20 at 8:23 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from the 6000 block of SR 753 reporting a stolen vehicle and a theft of money. A deputy dispatched to the residence interviewed the victim and took an offense report. On March 22 the victim called back to say the vehicle and money had been returned.

At 11:21 a.m. on March 22 the sheriff’s office received a report of a stolen bulldozer from a construction site on SR 41 in Brushcreek Township. A deputy was dispatched to investigate. While the deputy was on scene taking the offense report a suspect was identified and the stolen equipment was recovered. The suspect tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended following a short chase. Johnathan M. Knauff, Bainbridge, was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous call at 3:58 p.m. on March 23 reporting a fight between two males in the community of Russell Station. Deputies were dispatched to the scene located the combatants and placed both under arrest. Devon Knisley, 30, and David J. Knisley, 31, were charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

A Highland Trails East resident called the sheriff’s office at 9:15 p.m. on March 25 to report damage done to her residence by a BB gun. A deputy responded to the scene and an offense report was taken.