Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, March 19 through Sunday, March 25 are as follows: The police department received 412 calls (seven 911), investigated three crashes, took nine offense reports, made 24 arrests and completed 319 security checks.

March 23

ARRERSTS/CITATIONS

Kenny R. Marshall, 34, of Circleville, was cited for driving under suspension and for running a red light.

Joshua Stevens, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Travis Brown, 38, of Peebles, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Molly Fenner, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Nicholas Hauptman, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief and theft.

March 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Shaw, 20, of Peebles, was cited for running a red light.

Kari Singleton, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.