Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
The statistics for the week beginning Monday, March 19 through Sunday, March 25 are as follows: The police department received 412 calls (seven 911), investigated three crashes, took nine offense reports, made 24 arrests and completed 319 security checks.
March 23
ARRERSTS/CITATIONS
Kenny R. Marshall, 34, of Circleville, was cited for driving under suspension and for running a red light.
Joshua Stevens, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Travis Brown, 38, of Peebles, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Molly Fenner, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.
Nicholas Hauptman, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief and theft.
March 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brandon Shaw, 20, of Peebles, was cited for running a red light.
Kari Singleton, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.
