Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Mick, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Timothy Jackson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm.

Lloyd E. Smith, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

March 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 16-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for obstruction, assault on a police officer, assault on a school administrator, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated menacing.

March 23

INCIDENTS

At 1:40 p.m., resident in the 600 block of Short Dickey Avenue reported a

theft.

At 9:41 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported unknown

person(s) caused damage to their vehicle without permission.

March 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kasey Walker, 22, South Salem, was arrested for failure to comply with

court orders.

March 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniela Hilditch, 30, Mentor, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENT

At 12:51 p.m., resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported

someone entered their residence and removed property without permission.