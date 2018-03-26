Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brian Mick, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Timothy Jackson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm.
Lloyd E. Smith, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
March 22
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
A 16-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for obstruction, assault on a police officer, assault on a school administrator, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated menacing.
March 23
INCIDENTS
At 1:40 p.m., resident in the 600 block of Short Dickey Avenue reported a
theft.
At 9:41 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported unknown
person(s) caused damage to their vehicle without permission.
March 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kasey Walker, 22, South Salem, was arrested for failure to comply with
court orders.
March 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Daniela Hilditch, 30, Mentor, was arrested for theft.
INCIDENT
At 12:51 p.m., resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported
someone entered their residence and removed property without permission.
