Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Matthew Seitz, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana and corrupting another with drugs.
March 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ryan Fair, 34, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.
Dalton Knapp, 40, Washington Court House, was arrested for failure to appear.
Sandra Parsley, 51, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
March 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Eric Ford, 28, Sabina, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU