Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Seitz, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana and corrupting another with drugs.

March 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ryan Fair, 34, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Dalton Knapp, 40, Washington Court House, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sandra Parsley, 51, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Eric Ford, 28, Sabina, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.