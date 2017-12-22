A letter to Santa Claus

It’s that time of year when it somehow does not seem quite right to write a column about anything except the holidays, so here we go.

Someone asked me the other day what I wanted for Christmas. So I tossed the idea around a bit and came up with this conclusion – there are a lot of things I would like to have, but they are really just things, and as far as I know there is nothing I do not have that I could not get along without.

Still, since Santa is the great granter of wishes, there are a few things I’d like him to look into for me. These things are not possessions, but are things that, if granted, would make my life more pleasant in the coming year.

Here’s my list and it starts right here at home:

• Dear Santa, could you please find a way for what seems like two distinct sides on anything concerning the city of Hillsboro – primarily those who like Mayor Drew Hastings and those who do not – to look past their differences and find some common ground for the betterment of us all? Both sides share some blame in this ongoing battle of bickering, for sure, but it has made our city a laughing stock for way too long now. It’s past time for that to change.

• Oh, and could you find someone persuasive enough to talk President Trump into dumping his Twitter account? No explanation is needed.

• How about a football championship for McClain High School? I know it probably won’t happen anytime soon, but they’re looking for a new coach, so maybe you could start there. They haven’t won a title since 1960, and a 57-year drought is a pretty long dry spell.

• Could you help the Hillsboro football team develop a passing game? With the running backs they have coming back next year, they could be really dangerous if they could mix in some passing regularly. And it wouldn’t hurt if they could defend the pass better either.

• What about some pitching for the Cincinnati Reds? The offense is in pretty decent shape, but the pitching really needs help.

• Please help coach Marvin Lewis decide it’s time to move on from the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years without a playoff win is enough.

• Another national championship for Ohio State football would be really nice.

• How about an auditorium for Hillsboro High School? Making students who like to participate in plays, concerts amd the like perform in the current “cafetorium” has set them back nearly 100 years, to the times before the previous high school was built. The old place had a two-tier auditorium and pit area for the band. We don’t need all that, but about anything would an improvement.

• Could you get my favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, back to the Super Bowl? It’s not happening this year, I know. But maybe next year. Don’t do it for current owner Jerry Jones, but in honor of my childhood heroes – Tom Landry, Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly and Tony Dorsett, to name a few. We’ve been waiting since 1996.

Those are all kind of superficial things Santa, so if my lists needs to be a little more limited, here’s what I’m really wishing for.

• An end to terrorism and mass shootings.

• Many more Christmas celebrations with my family; and long, healthy, happy lives for them all.

• Hope, peace and love for all of our readers.

That’s about it, Santa. I know it’s a long list, but I’ve been telling my grandson you’re a special guy, so maybe you can help us both a little.

Seriously folks, here’s wishing a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to each and everyone one of you!

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.