Our View: Radio-telethon raises funds for unique, worthwhile cause

One of the best and most effective organizations in Highland County is holding its annual fundraiser tonight (Wednesday), and we strongly encourage everyone to join the festivities in person or call in your pledges.

The annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults will be held at NCB Bank in Hillsboro and the McClain High School Media Room in Greenfield. Sponsored by the Rotary clubs of the respective towns, the radio-telethon has raised more than $3 million since 1973, all going toward the medical needs of local residents.

This year’s telethon will be broadcast live from 6-9 p.m. from the NCB main office in Hillsboro on the local community access channel of the Time Warner Cable System, and on WSRW 101.5, WSRW AM 1590 and iHeart radio.

In Greenfield, the event will be broadcast from 6-9 p.m. from the McClain High School Media Room on the local community access channel of Time Warner Cable System along with periodic broadcasts on radio station WVNU FM 97.5.

From 6-8 p.m., Rotarians in Hillsboro will take pledges by telephone or in person for those who come to the bank during the broadcast. Pledges can be made during the telethon by calling 937-393-4246. Checks can be dropped off at any local bank or mailed to the society at P.O. Box 258, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. In Greenfield, the number to call is 937-981-7731.

The radio-telethon is named in honor of the late Ernie Blankenship, the legendary local sportscaster who was the driving force behind the fundraiser since its inception.

Under the direction of Gayle Coss, the Society has kept overhead costs low, meaning that the gifts it receives go where they are needed most — for the assistance of local families facing challenging medical costs.

The Society is completely dependent upon local donations. We encourage you to take a moment tonight to pick up the phone and make a generous pledge for this unique and worthwhile cause.