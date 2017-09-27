Sports briefs from around Highland County

13th annual Community Care Hospice Angel Care Open Sept. 29

Registration is now underway for the Community Care Hospice Angel Care Open golf outing.

This marks the 13th year for the annual shotgun scramble event to benefit patients at Community Care Hospice. The event begins with registration and breakfast at 7:45 a.m. at the Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington. The cost is $100 per player or $80 per player for teams of four who are registered and paid by Sept. 8.

The event includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, field events, an auction and awards presentations for longest putt and drive contests and a closest to the pin challenge. Opportunities for hole sponsorship are still available. Additional information about team registration and sponsorship is available from Michelle Kessler at 937-382-5400 or 937- 725-4987.

Adena Sports Medicine Again Offers Saturday Athlete Clinic

For the 10th consecutive season, Adena Bone and Joint Center is again holding Saturday Morning Injury Clinics for fall athletes who may encounter an injury on the field or course.

The clinic is located at the Adena Bone and Joint Center at Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe. Any high school fall sports athlete living within Adena’s 10-county service area (Adams, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton) is welcome to stop in to have an injury, including concussion, checked out for treatment.

The Saturday Morning Injury Clinic is open each Saturday during football season from 9 to 11 a.m., and no appointment is needed.

For more information about Adena Sports Medicine’s Saturday Morning Injury Clinic, call ABJC at (740) 779-4598.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Volley For The Cure Oct. 3

Over the fall of 2017, throughout Ohio High School Girl’s Volleyball Teams will participate in “Volley for the Cure” to benefit the Ohio affiliates of Susan G. Komen for the cure. This is organized by the Business Co-Op class of Hillsboro High School as well as the girl’s middle school and high school volleyball teams. Help us fight against breast cancer. The stands will be packed with pink as the fans are watching the girls play for the cure against Chillicothe on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 starting at 6:15 pm. Susan G. Komen is working to save lives by empowering people, giving quality care and continuing research to find a cure. Come to the game to support Volley for the Cure in our community. Our goal this year is to raise $3000.

The Business Co-Op Class will be selling Volley for the Cure T-shirt for $10 Longsleeve T-Shirt for $15 or $20 for both. For any questions or donations please call (937) 393-3485 ext. 2909 or email Mrs. Bohrer at rbohrer@hillsboro-indians.org