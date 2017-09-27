Hillsboro High School graduate Reaghan Haines finishes ninth in Forgey; helps University of Rio Grande to team victory

Hillsboro High School graduate Reaghan Haines, a sophomore at the University of Rio Grande, placed ninth overall in Saturday’s 47th Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course with a finishing time of 23:15.

Haines was one of five runners for the RedStorm to finish in the top 13 of the event to help Rio Grande take home the team championship in the event.

The RedStorm finished with 35 points to edge Ohio Valley University (41 pts.) for the team championship. Ohio Christian University was third with 65 points.

Rio’s winning effort was fueled by juniors Lucy Williams (Athens, OH) and Maggie Dellinger (Washington Court House, OH), who placed second and third, respectively, with times of 19:46 and 19:57 on the 5K course.

Ohio Christian University’s Raven Arellano finished first among the 37 runners with a time of 19:43.

Rio Grande also got a Top 10 finish from senior Tyanna Petty (Somerset, OH), who was eighth in a time of 23:07.

Also representing the RedStorm were sophomore Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH), who was 13th in a time of 24:13 and sophomore Jennifer Case (McArthur, OH), who was 30th in a time of 31:07.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday at the All-Ohio Championship hosted by Cedarville University.

Information for this story was providied by Randy Payton the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Cross-COUNTRY-PIN.jpg