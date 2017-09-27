Hillsboro moves up three spots in latest OHSAA computer ratings

The OHSAA released the second edition of their weekly computer ratings, for all 719 member schools playing varsity football this fall, on Tuesday. The Hillsboro Indians, who were tied for twelfth in last weeks’ ratings, moved up three spots to ninth in the Region 11 ratings.

The Indians, who are on spot out of the playoffs, face a tough test on Friday night when they travel to take on the Chillicothe Cavaliers. The Cavaliers rate as the number eight team in the D II Region 8 ratings released on Tuesday.

The Indians and Cavaliers are joined in the rankings by fellow Frontier Athletic Conference member the Jackson Ironmen who rate as the number six team in Region 11.

Rankings for Region 8 are: 1. Cin. La Salle (4-1) 13.95, 2. Cin. Anderson (5-0) 13, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 12.65, 4. Sidney (5-0) 10.85, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-1) 10.05, 6. Day. Belmont (5-0) 9.3909, 7. Harrison (3-2) 7.85, 8. Chillicothe (3-2) 7.8, 9. Ashville Teays Valley (3-2) 6.25, 10. Troy (3-2) 6, 11. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 5.75, 12. Marion Harding (3-2) 5.6212.

Rankings for Region 11 are: 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-0) 11.2, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 10.05, 3. Cols. Independence (4-0) 9.8472, tie-4. Bellefontaine (4-1) 8.85, tie-4. New Philadelphia (5-0) 8.85, 6. Jackson (4-1) 8.75, 7. Granville (4-1) 7.9, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) 7.75, 9. Hillsboro (4-1) 6.5, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-2) 6.1, 11. Dover (3-2) 6.05, 12. The Plains Athens (4-1) 5.65.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week5-Rankings.pdf.

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_High-school-football.jpg