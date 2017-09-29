McClain hosts Miami Trace on Friday; fall 46 – 0

The Tigers of McClain High School hosted the Miami Trace Panthers on Friday and lost by a score of 46 – 0.

This was a back and forth game early in the first quarter as both teams struggled to gain steam on the offensive end.

With 6:26 left in the quarter a turnover for the Tigers, but were unable to get first down which led to them kicking the ball to the Panthers who scored a touchdown on their second play attempt.With four minutes left in the quarter the Panthers led 7-0.

The Tigers defense played very hard keeping the Panthers from scoring again in the final minutes of the first quarter.

Early in the 2nd quarter the Panthers scored again, leading now 13-0. With 10:53 into the second quarter and getting an interception the Panthers would score again, to push the lead to 20-0.

Then with 2:48 left in the 2nd quarter on a 78 yard run the Panthers score once again, leading now 26-0.

The half ended with the Panthers leading the Tigers 26-0.

At 8:04 in the 3rd quarter the Panthers scored again now leading 33-0.

Miami Trace scored again with 2:33 left in quarter.It seemed like the Miami Trace was on fire this week. They ended the 3rd quarter leading the Tigers 40-0.

With 7:33 left in the 4th quarter the Panthers scored again to provide the final margin of victory.

Coach Jeremey Andrews for the McClain tigers seemed to get a little frustrated during the game. Stating later that “it is the coaches responsibility to make sure the kids get what they are teaching them.”

The Tigers schedule does not get any easier as they travel to Chillicothe next week to take on the Cavaliers.

Tina Johnson is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

The Tigers offense readies for the snap on Friday at home against the visiting Panthers of Miami Trace. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_McClain-vs-MT.jpg The Tigers offense readies for the snap on Friday at home against the visiting Panthers of Miami Trace. Tina Johnson | For The Times-Gazette