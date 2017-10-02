Highland County Chamber of Commerce golf outing held Sept. 22; Merchant National Bank takes first

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held their 27th Annual Golf Outing, on September 22nd, at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Sponsored by Hunter Consulting Company, and sub-sponsored by Weastec Inc, and Fifth Third Bank. This year the Chamber topped their record with 39 teams! We couldn’t have had any better weather for a late September Golf Outing. Thanks to all of our sponsors and Buckeye Hills Country Club, this year’s outing was one of the best yet! Each golfer was able to enjoy breakfast before the shotgun start, which was sponsored by South Central Power. Throughout the day they were able to enjoy snacks donated by Derringer Company as well as a Mid-Day snack thanks to KFC- Team Bagshaw. Beverages were on the course all afternoon that Heartland of Hillsboro provided, as well as shrimp cocktail from the “Laurels Lounge”. The afternoon finished with lunch provided by Ponderosa Steakhouse Catering.

First place went to Merchants National Bank, second place to First State Bank, and third place to First Financial Bank. Congratulations to all of our winners and THANK YOU for playing! We look forward to seeing you next year.

Thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers. Without you, this event would not be possible! Check out our facebook page The Highland Chamber for more pictures!

The Highland County Chambers Golf Outing was held on Sept. 22 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield. The team from Merchants National Bank placed first in the event.Pictured are (l to r) – Nick Fauber, Denise Fauber, Blain Bergstrom, and Eric Wise. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Chamber-Golf-Outing.jpg The Highland County Chambers Golf Outing was held on Sept. 22 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield. The team from Merchants National Bank placed first in the event.Pictured are (l to r) – Nick Fauber, Denise Fauber, Blain Bergstrom, and Eric Wise. Submitted photo