Lynchburg-Clay hosts Paint Valley on Monday evening; lose 3 – 0

Lynchburg-Clay hosted the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats on Monday evening in a non-conference volleyball matchup. The Lady Mustangs lost in straight sets 25 – 21, 25 – 23 and 25 – 13.

The loss drops the Lynchburg-Clay ladies to an even 8 – 8 overall on the season.

The first set of the game saw the Lady Bearcats take a five point lead at 14 – 9 to force Lynchburg-Clay to call a timeout to regroup.

Following the timeout the Lady Mustangs were able to come back and eventually tie the set at 18 – 18. But, Paint Valley refused to let the set slip away scoring the winning point on an excellent attack and kill to go up 1 – 0 in the game.

Set number two gave the Lady Mustangs a chance to even the game at 1 – 1 as they went up 16 – 11 at one point.

The set featured several ties, including at 20 – 20 and 22 – 22 late in the set. However, the Lady Bearcats refused to lose as they exerted their will on the set late to pull out a close 25 – 23 victory to go up 2 – 0.

The third set was a tour de force for the Lady Bearcats after the Lady Mustangs took a very early 3 – 1 lead.

Paint Valley only gave up 10 more points the rest of the game as they went on several three plus point runs to put the Lady Mustangs away for good.

The Lady Bearcats sealed the victory with a beautiful attack and kill by Kelsey Dunn to give her team the 3 – 0 overall victory.

Lynchburg-Clay will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to North Adams to take on the Lady Green Devils in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

