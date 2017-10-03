Hillsboro hosts Chillicothe on Tuesday in FAC soccer action; lose 3 – 1

The Lady Indians of Hillsboro hosted the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday at home in Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) soccer action. Hillsboro played tremendously against the Lady Cavaliers but were unable to overcome the ladies from Chillicothe losing 3 -1.

The first half of the match saw the Lady Cavaliers score at the 23:29 mark after a nice cross into the box left the Lady Indians scrambling on the defensive end.

Hillsboro refused to let Chillicothe score again in the half and put the pressure on the Lady Cavaliers keeper as they found a way to break through offensively with four shots on goal in the half. However, they were unable to convert on their chances and had to settle for a 1 – 0 hole heading into half time.

The second half was just as competitive as the first with both teams competing fiercely for every possession.

The Lady Indians were able to get on the board at the 23:06 mark as Callan Myers netted a goal to tie the game at 1 -1.

The Lady Cavaliers were not finished as they turned up the intensity and scored two more times to seal the victory 3 – 1.

Hillsboro head coach Jeremy Andrews said after the game, “I was really proud of my kids. We threw some numbers forward late. When you are down 2 – 1 you gotta try to get an equalizer and that leaves you open to a counter in the back. Our passing, our effort and our desire was there. I thought the girls played with a lot of hear and desire tonight.”

The Lady Indians will wrap up their season on Thursday when they host the McClain Lady Tigers in a cross-county and league rivalry on senior night.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Ellie Elmore, a senior at Hillsboro High School, sprints to the ball on Tuesday in an attempt to gain possession for the Lady Indians against the Lady Cavaliers on Hillsboro’s home field. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_HHS-vs-CHS-Soccer-Girls.jpg Ellie Elmore, a senior at Hillsboro High School, sprints to the ball on Tuesday in an attempt to gain possession for the Lady Indians against the Lady Cavaliers on Hillsboro’s home field. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette