Hillsboro hosts the Chillicothe Cavaliers lose 4 – 1

The Hillsboro boys soccer team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers in Frontier Athletic Conference soccer action on Tuesday in their second meeting of the season. The Indians lost 4 – 1 to the league leading Cavaliers to drop to 9 – 6 overall on the season.

The Cavaliers, who have not lost a league match all year, were on fire in the first half as the hung three goals on the Indians. The Cavaliers defense was also stout in the half as they held Hillsboro scoreless and took a 3 – 0 lead into the half.

The second half was much of the same as the Indians played hard but were unable to find an answer for the talent disparity between the two teams.

Hillsboro’s defense stepped up in the second half as the held the Cavaliers scoreless until the 11:55 mark saw the Cavaliers add an insurance goal to seal the victory.

Hillsboro also got on the board offensively after a tremendous set of shots from the Indians on the Chillicothe goal resulted in a Cameron Reed goal at the 14:28 mark of the second half to bring the game to a two goal difference prior to the final goal by the Cavaliers.

Hillsboro head coach John Weber said after the game, “We gave a great effort against one of the strongest teams in our district. Our first game was a 5 – 0 game at half time. At least in this game we had offensive opportunities.”

The Indians will wrap up their season on Thursday as they host cross-county and league rival the McClain Tigers for senior night.

“I am excited for Thursday. Come to the game! It will be exciting. That is a huge rivalry game and it is senior night. It would be great to have a crowd full of people here letting the seniors go out in a bang.” ,Weber said.

