OHSAA releases week 7 computer rating for football

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week6-Rankings.pdf

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 719 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

The Hillsboro Indians fell three spots this week, after losing to the Chillicothe Cavaliers last Friday, to the number 12 spot in the D III Region 11 ratings. The Jackson Ironmen also represent the Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) in the ratings as they came in rated number six in the region.

Division III ratings:

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (6-0) 17.9333, 2. Tallmadge (5-1) 12.1237, 3. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 11.6833, 4. Alliance (5-1) 11.6167, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 11.4167, 6. Akron East (5-1) 10.5833, tie-7. Chardon (5-1) 10.35, tie-7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1) 10.35, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 8.2, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (5-1) 8.15, 11. Warren Howland (3-3) 7.2667, 12. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 6.9667

Region 10 – 1. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-0) 15.3833, 2. Clyde (6-0) 14.6833, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 13.5816, 4. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.3167, 5. Sandusky (6-0) 11.15, 6. Mansfield Senior (5-1) 8.6167, 7. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 7.9833, 8. Bowling Green (3-3) 6.5, 9. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.6167, tie-10. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) 4.2167, tie-10. Rocky River (3-3) 4.2167, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 4.2121

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-0) 12.9571, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 11.9667, 3. Granville (5-1) 11.8667, 4. Bellefontaine (5-1) 11.6833, 5. Cols. Independence (5-0) 11.1333, 6. Jackson (5-1) 10.9, 7. New Philadelphia (6-0) 10.85, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 10.4833, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-2) 7.8939, tie-10. Zanesville Maysville (4-2) 6.9, tie-10. The Plains Athens (5-1) 6.9, 12. Hillsboro (4-2) 6.6667

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (6-0) 16.25, 2. Franklin (5-1) 12.85, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-1) 10.1167, 4. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.3333, 5. Goshen (6-0) 9.1833, 6. New Richmond (5-1) 8.85, 7. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-1) 8.8333, 8. Wapakoneta (4-2) 8.6, 9. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 8.15, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-3) 7.6, 11. Wilmington (4-2) 7.5333, 12. Elida (4-2) 6.5667

The Chillicothe Cavaliers also represented the FAC as they rated as the number seven team in the D II Region eight ratings.

Division II ratings:

Region 5 – 1. Hudson (5-1) 12.2167, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 12.1316, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 11.6167, 4. Barberton (6-0) 10.95, 5. Lyndhurst Brush (5-1) 10.6237, 6. Bedford (5-1) 9.75, 7. Green (3-3) 7.9667, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 7.5, 9. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-2) 7.4369, 10. Mayfield (3-3) 6.1167, 11. Twinsburg (3-3) 5.8167, 12. Copley (3-3) 5.7167

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-0) 19.1136, 2. Grafton Midview (5-1) 14.7667, 3. Medina Highland (6-0) 14.3333, 4. Wadsworth (6-0) 13.2167, 5. Sylvania Northview (6-0) 12.1, 6. Fremont Ross (4-2) 9.85, 7. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.75, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 8.1667, 10. North Olmsted (4-2) 8.15, 11. Holland Springfield (4-2) 7.8667, 12. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 7.3667

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 12.8788, 3. Cols. Mifflin (5-1) 10.8776, 4. New Albany (3-3) 8.6833, 5. Canal Winchester (3-3) 8.45, 6. Ashland (5-1) 8.3667, tie-7. Boardman (3-3) 8.2, tie-7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2, 9. Westerville South (3-3) 6.8333, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 6.7167, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Cols. Northland (3-3) 6.3167

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (5-1) 18.6333, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 16.6768, 3. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 15.4949, 4. Sidney (6-0) 13.6333, 5. Day. Belmont (6-0) 12.3712, 6. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.8167, 7. Chillicothe (4-2) 10.5167, 8. Harrison (4-2) 9.45, tie-9. Troy (4-2) 8.55, tie-9. Ashville Teays Valley (4-2) 8.55, 11. Marion Harding (4-2) 7.6389, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 7.1667

