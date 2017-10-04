McClain High School girls golf team places second in district tournament

The Lady Tigers golf team from McClain High School wrapped up a successful season on Tuesday when they finished as the runner up at the D II Southeast district golf tournament at Upper Landsdown Golf Course where they shot a 417.

McClain had a tremendous season that culminated in the program’s first ever team trip to the district tournament and a second place finish in the Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) standings.

Head coach Jarrod Haines was pleased with his team for the season they put together. Haines said, “These kids have been a blast to coach and you won’t find too many groups of individuals with their character.”

After finishing the sixth in the sectional tournament to secure their place in the district tournament the ladies put in an excellent week of preparation for their opportunity. “We weren’t happy with our sixth place finish at Sectionals. These kids worked their tales off this past week to prepare for today.”, said Haines.

The 18-hole district tournament was a culmination of the hard work and dedication that the Lady Tigers had shown throughout the season as they came out of the clubhouse strong and shot 210 on the front nine to put themselves in position to contend.

“At the turn we realized we have a shot at this….why not us? And things worked out in our favor.”, Haines said.

The back nine saw McClain shoot even better as they carded a 207 collectively after the turn to finish with a 417 team score.

However the Lady Tigers were unable to overcome a Waterford team that finished with an overall score of 358 to win.

Haines reflected on the team after the match saying, “We will definitely miss these two seniors, they have put tons of time in to get better. Elissa Grate has been a member of our team for three years and she has improved drastically every year, Kendall Pollard has only played golf for two years and she’s been our unsung hero during this tournament run. I’m excited for Bryn. She had our low score today and has led us all year, her consistency has put us in very good situations, We’re glad we have another year with her.”

Haines finished by saying, “It’s a great day to be a Lady Tiger! These girls laid a solid foundation for this program, the city of Greenfield should be proud of them! I know I’m one happy coach!”

Scores for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday were: Bryn Karnes, 100; Kendall Pollard, 102; Erika Martin, 114; Elissa Grate, 107 and Brianna Weller, 108.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

The Lady Tigers golf team poses with divisional runnerup trophy. From left to right : Assistant Coach Drew Hamilton, Cassidy Willis, Erika Martin, Elissa Grate, Kendall Pollard, Bryn Karnes, Bri Weller, Coach Jarrod Haines