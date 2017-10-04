Fairfield High School hosts West Union on senior night; ladies win 6 – 1

The Lady Lions of Fairfield celebrated senior night in style on Wednesday by beating Southern Hills Athletic Conference rivals the West Union Lady Dragons 6 – 1.

Fairfield got out of the gates quickly as senior Shay Turner netted a goal off of an assist from Alexia Sheppard just over three minutes into the game. West Union answered less than two minutes later with a goal of their own to tie the match a 1 -1 with just under five minutes played.

The early offensive outburst from both teams was not a sign of things to come as both teams traded possessions and shots on goal but were unable to score.

Fairfield broke the stalemate when Sheppard scored the first of her five goals on the night as Turner returned the favor with the assist and gave the Lady Lions a 2 – 1 advantage with under three minutes to play in the first half.

The second half appeared to be heading in the same direction as the first half until the 20:50 mark when Sheppard added another goal off of an assist from Lyndee Spargur to widen the Lady Lions’ lead to 3 – 1 with just over 20 minutes left in the game.

Sheppard and Spargur continued to slice and dice the West Union defense as they connected for three more goals in the game to give Fairfield the hard fought 6 – 1 victory.

Head coach Paij Shelton said after the match, “The six girls that we are losing as seniors cover the entire field. The seniors provided a lot of leadership for this team. I am anxious to see if it is going to be covered next year. They are a good hard working group of girls.”

Fairfield High School honored the seniors from the boys and girls soccer teams on Wednesday night against the West Union Dragons. Pictured (l to r): Quinton Beatty, Garrett Spargur, Aubrey Drabik, Kodi Haynes, Rylie McKinley, Ashley Moore, Annya Sheppard and Shay Turner. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Fairfield-Soccer-Seniors.jpg Fairfield High School honored the seniors from the boys and girls soccer teams on Wednesday night against the West Union Dragons. Pictured (l to r): Quinton Beatty, Garrett Spargur, Aubrey Drabik, Kodi Haynes, Rylie McKinley, Ashley Moore, Annya Sheppard and Shay Turner. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette