Fairfield boys soccer falls to West Union on Senior night 6 – 0

The Fairfield Lions soccer team celebrated their two seniors, Quinton Beatty and Garrett Spargur, on Wednesday evening before their Southern Hills Athletic Conference match against the West Union Dragons. The Lions fell to the Dragons by a score of 6 – 0.

Fairfield appeared to be out matched on the pitch against West Union team as the Dragons were quicker to the ball all night and maintained control throughout the match.

A promising start in goal for the Lions James Bentley saw him make three tremendous saves early in the contest. However, the number of shots that West Union was able to put on goal eventually got to him as the Dragons netted their first goal at the 25:21 mark of the first half.

West Union added another goal less than ten minutes later to put the Lions in a 2 – 0 hole.

With time winding down in the first half the dragons were able to break through the Fairfield defense again for their third goal of the half.

The second half saw the Dragons add three more goals to provide the final 6 – 0 score.

