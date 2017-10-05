Where are they now: OVHC past players

Many fans attending this year’s Ohio Valley Hoops Classic will likely be hoping to see some future college or even NBA players in action. A peak back at the first three years of the event would indicate that their odds of doing so are pretty good.

Currently there are 30 players who participated in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic since 2014 that are on Division I college rosters across the country.

Leading that list is Jaren Jackson, Jr. who will be a freshman at Michigan State this winter. The 6’10” Jackson played with Indianapolis Park Tudor in the 2015 OVHC. He also played in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American game and ended up the #8 prospect in the nation that year according to ESPN.

Wilmington’s Jarron Cumberland enters his sophomore year at University of Cincinnati after earning significant playing time as a freshman last year. He has the two highest scoring games in OVHC history (37 vs Cleveland Heights in 2015 and 35 vs Lexington Catholic in 2014)

Other players at major division I programs include Markel Johnson of Cleveland East Tech (2015) who enters his sophomore season at North Carolina State; Ibi Watson of Pickerington Central (2014) will be a sophomore at Michigan; Sterling Manley of Pickerington Central (2014) will be a freshman for Coach Roy Williams’ national champion North Carolina Tarheels; Dayton Dunbar’s A.J. Harris (2014) transferred to New Mexico State after playing his freshman year for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Several other OVHC participants have committed to Division I colleges, but are still in high school at this time. Jerome Hunter, who played in last year’s event with Pickerington North, is committed to play at University of Indiana. Another 2016 participant, Dane Goodwin of Upper Arlington, has committed to play at Notre Dame. Paint Valley’s Dylan Swingle played in both the 2015 and 2016 events, and he is committed to play at Duquense.

Here is the remaining list of OHVC participants now playing Division I college basketball: Myo Baxter Bell (Chaminade Julienne, 2014) Liberty University; Naz Bohannon (Lorain, 2014) Youngstown State; Jason Carter (Johnstown Monroe, 2015) Ohio University; Evan Clayborne (Dayton Dunbar, 2014) Cleveland State University; Jaevin Cumberland (Wilmingnton, 2014) Oakland University; Jordan Dartis (Newark, 2014) Ohio University; B.J. Duling (New Albany, 2014) Kent State University; Zach Gunn (Hamilton Southeastern, 2016) Ball State University; Tanner Johnson (Lexington Catholic, 2014) Bryant University; Evan Kuhlman (Lakota East, 2015 & 2016) Evansville University; Ulmer Manzie (Columbus Africentric, 2014) Bethune-Cookman; Keegan McDowell (Moeller, 2016) Liberty University; John Miller (New Albany, 2014) Army; Tyler Mitchell (Kings, 2014) Wright State University; Jimmy Ratliff (Middletown, 2014) University of North Alabama; Jaden Sayles (Kings, 2014) University of Akron; Houston Smith (Columbus Africentric, 2014) Bethune Cookman; Malik Smith (Cleveland Heights, 2015) Bryant University; Steve Stavroff (Dublin Jerome, 2015) Furman; Jalen Tate (Pickerington Central, 2014) Northern Kentucky University; Alan Vest (Chaminade Julienne, 2014) Wright State University; Riley Voss (Moeller, 2016) Cornell University; Kobe Webster (Indianapolis Park Tudor, 2015) Western Illinois University; Matt Wilson (Campbell County ,2014) Army.

Bennie Carroll is the director of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic.

