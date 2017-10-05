Hillsboro hosts McClain on soccer senior night; girls win 10 – 0, boys win 3 – 0

Hillsboro hosted the McClain Tigers boys and girls soccer teams on Thursday as part of their senior night celebrations. The Lady Indians beat McClain 10 – 0 in the first game of the night and the Hillsboro boys won 3 – 0 in the second match.

Senior Madi Marsh got things rolling for Hillsboro early in the first match as she netted a goal with under two minutes expired in the first half.

Emily Hawk, a junior for the Lady Indians, added two more goals in short order to push her team ahead 3 – 0 with just under ten minutes played.

The Lady Tigers’ defensive intensity increased after the third goal and they were able to keep the Lady Indians in check for just over 12 minutes of game time.

However, the Lady Indians would not be denied as Callan Myers added goals at the 18:08 and 11:44 mark of the first half to push the Hillsboro lead to 5 – 0 before half time.

The Lady Indians added five more goals in the second half to provide the final 10 – 0 score.

The boys team followed the lead of the Lady Indians as they came out of the gate hot scoring two goals within the first two minutes of the match.

The McClain Tigers defense, having seen enough early, clamped down on the Indians for the rest of the half to go into half time down by only two.

The Indians continued to have trouble with the Tigers defense in the second half as they were only able to net one more goal in the half to provide the 3 – 0 final score.

The Indians were led in scoring by seniors Cameron Reed (two goals) and Marshall Ward. Junior Quinn Conlon chipped in with two assists on the night.

The victory for the boys gave them 10 wins on the season.

Boys head coach John Weber said, “We haven’t had a ten win season in at least five years. We have hit nine but not ten.”

Seniors from the Hillsboro boys and girls soccer teams pose for a picture in front of the goal on Thursday at Hillsboro High School. Back row (l to r): Matthew Ryan, Marshall Ward, Taryn Magulac, Madi Marsh, Morgan Holland, Natalie Sullivan, Ashleigh Baucom, Cameron Reed and Jacob Burton. Front row (l to r): Noah Brandyberry, Ellie Elmore, Riley Moberly, Ellie Howland, Contessa Ernst, Aidan Chaney, Tyler Loch and Payton Bell. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_HHS-Soccer-Seniors.jpg Seniors from the Hillsboro boys and girls soccer teams pose for a picture in front of the goal on Thursday at Hillsboro High School. Back row (l to r): Matthew Ryan, Marshall Ward, Taryn Magulac, Madi Marsh, Morgan Holland, Natalie Sullivan, Ashleigh Baucom, Cameron Reed and Jacob Burton. Front row (l to r): Noah Brandyberry, Ellie Elmore, Riley Moberly, Ellie Howland, Contessa Ernst, Aidan Chaney, Tyler Loch and Payton Bell.

