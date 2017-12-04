Fairfield Lady Lions win easily over Whiteoak 80-7

The Fairfield Lady Lions defeated the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in an easy 80-7 blowout Monday night at Fairfield High School.

The Lady Lions were hitting on all cylinders offensively and defensively in this cross-county rivalry game as they scored the first 58 points of the game over the first 15 minutes of game time.

The Lady Wildcats finally cracked the scoring column with less than a minute to go in the half when Shay Van Lieu scored with a jumper in the lane.

Fairfield went on to lead 60-2 at halftime.

The Lady Lions went deep into their bench early in the second half to give their bench players some experience with game action.

Whiteoak scored five points in the third quarter as Kara Ward was able to net a two and a three in the frame.

Fairfield scored eight points in the quarter to extend their lead to 68-7 after three.

The Lady Lions defense held Whiteoak scoreless in the fourth quarter and the offense scored 12 points to finish off the rout.

Fairfield head coach Chad Hamilton said after the win, “It was nice to be able to get quality minutes for everybody. We were able to work on some things that are going to help us down the road.”

Whiteoak head coach Steve Smith is trying to keep things in perspective for his team. “My girls will not quit. We can’t handle pressure and Fairfield pressures well. It is going to be a long year. We have to keep working and get better,” said Smith.

Both will be back in action on Thursday as the Lady Lions will face off against the Eastern Lady Warriors at Southern State Community College and the Lady Wildcats host the West Union Lady Dragons.

(Box Score)

FHS: 39-21-8-12

WHS:0-2-5-0

Fairfield: Sowards 3(1)-9; Shope 9-18; Cannon 5(1)-2/4-15; Reiber 1-2; Magee (1)-3; Thackston 2-4; Adams 6-1/2-13; Barnes 6-4/4-16

Totals: 32(3)-7/10-80

Whiteoak: Van Lieu 1-2; Gross 0/2-0, Ward 1(1)-0/2-5

Totals:2(1)-0/4-7

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Grace Shope rises for a layup on Monday night at Fairfield High School against cross-county rivals the Lady Wildcats of Whiteoak. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette