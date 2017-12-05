Lady Lions dominate Hillsboro, 72-26

The Washington Lady Blue Lions basketball team hosted Hillsboro for the first Frontier Athletic Conference game for the two teams.

Washington won in blow-out fashion, 72-26.

“Tonight was a great team effort,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “We were excited to get our first FAC win under our belt. All of our players scored and we met many of our game goals.

“We were a little sloppy towards the end and have a few things we need to clean up,” Leach said. “We will continue to work hard to prepare for league play (this) week.”

Washington had a trio of players in double figures, led by junior Hannah Haithcock with 15 points.

Sophomore Shawna Conger scored 14, including hitting three three-point field goals and sophomore Rayana Burns scored 10.

Juniors Bre Taylor and Kassidy Hines each scored nine for the Lady Lions, who improve to 2-0 overall.

For Hillsboro, Delaney Eakins led with eight points. Josie Hopkins was next in scoring with four points.

Washington led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 37-16 at halftime.

At the end of three quarters of play, Washington held a 57-18 lead.

Washington is at Chillicothe Wednesday and at Bishop Hartley Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 17 20 20 15 — 72

H 6 10 2 8 — 26

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5-0-10; Maddy Garrison 0 (1)-0-3; Bre Taylor 2 (1)-2-9; Kassidy Hines 3 (1)-0-9; Tabby Woods 0-2-2; Halli Wall 0 (2)-0-6; Shawna Conger 0 (3)-5-14; Maddy Jenkins 2-0-4; Hannah Haithcock 5-5-15. TOTALS — 17 (8)-14-72. Free throw shooting: 14 of 21 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 3; Wall, 2; Garrison, Taylor, Hines.

HILLSBORO — Natalie Sullivan 1-0-2; Kayden Watson 1-0-2; Kelsey Burns 0-1-1; Josie Hopkins 0-4-4; Lana Grover 1-0-2; Karleigh Hopkins 0-1-1; Madi Marsh 0-0-0; Riley Moberly 1-1-3; Jordan Moberly 0-0-0; Kaley Burns 1-1-3; Christine Page 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 3-2-8. TOTALS — 8-10-26. Free throw shooting: 10 of 23 for 43 percent.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_High-school-basketball.jpg