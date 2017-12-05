Fairfield takes down Paint Valley 51-49

The Fairfield Lions improved to 3-0 on the season when they beat the Paint Valley Bearcats 51-49 Tuesday at Fairfield High School.

The Lions were led by Sam Buddlemeyer who finished with 18 points on the night and played excellent defense throughout to keep Fairfield on top.

Paint Valley was led by Duquesne commit Dylan Swingle who finished with 26 points including two emphatic dunks in the fourth quarter as the Bearcats tried to make a comeback.

The first quarter was a back and forth affair that was tied at 6-6 at the mid way point before Fairfield closed out the frame on an 8-2 run to take a 14-8 lead into the second quarter.

Fairfield maintained their lead throughout the second quarter despite the Bearcats forcing several turnovers and getting to within four points on two separate occasions.

Fairfield refused to give up the lead as they forced several turnovers of their own in the second and held on to a narrow 26-22 lead as the halftime buzzer sounded.

The Lions came out in the third quarter and quickly opened up a 12 point lead at 36-24 and looked to put the game away early.

However, the Bearcats would not go quietly and closed out the third quarter on a 9-4 run and send the game to the fourth quarter with a score of 40-33.

Paint Valley outscored Fairfield 16-11 in the fourth quarter and tied the game late at 48-48with less than two minutes to play.

The Lions missed three free throws in the final minutes to make it interesting.

Swingle, of Paint Valley, missed a potential game tying free throw in the last minute of the game.

Tucker Ayres hit the front end of a one and one opportunity but was unable to connect on the second.

Paint Valley rebounded the miss and got a decent look at a three pointer that bounced off the rim as time expired to seal the victory for the Lions.

Fairfield will be back in action on Friday when they host Southern Hills Athletic Conference and cross-county rivals the Whiteoak Wildcats.

(Box Score)

FHS: 14-14-12-11

PVHS: 8-14-11-16

Fairfield: Gragg 4-4/4-12; Buddlemeyer 9-18; Willey 3(1)-2/2-11; Simmons 1-0/2-2; Ayres 3-2/5-8; Bentley 0/1-0

Totals: 20(1)-8/14-51

Paint Valley: Fadden 2-4; Hamlin 1-2; Swingle 12-2/6-26; 5(1)-13; 2-0/2-4

Totals: 22(1)-2/8-49

Cody Gragg rises up over Paint Valley's PJ McCallister (No.11) on a fast break late in the third quarter on Tuesday at Fairfield High School.