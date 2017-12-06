Lynchburg-Clay continues to bowl at high level early in the season

(Editor’s Note: Information for this story was provided by Lynchburg-Clay Bowling coach Shawn McLaughlin)

The Lynchburg-Clay boys and girls bowling teams continued their successful start to the season this week as they rolled to victory against Fairfield, Eastern and Whiteoak on Monday at Highland lanes. The teams also won on Tuesday as they traveled to Shawnee Lanes and beat the host Chillicothe Cavaliers.

On Monday the Lady Mustangs easily took down their competition as they scored 1869 to cruise to an easy victory.

Morghan Sellman was the high scorer for Lynchburg-Clay at 166 and 170. Tia McConnaughey also bowled well for the Lady Mustangs and finished with scores of 147 and 178.

The Lady Lions of Fairfield took second with a score of 1415 followed by Eastern and Whiteoak which finished with scores of 1397 and 1124 respectively.

On the boys side of things the Mustangs completed the sweep for Lynchburg-Clay as they put up 2178 pins to take first place.

The Mustangs were anchored by Jonah Fenner at Highland Lanes as he posted scores of 180 and 214. Noah Fenner was equally impressive for Lynchburg as he scored 211 and 161.

Whiteoak was second scoring 1888 followed by Fairfield and Eastern which scored 1626 and 1444 respectively to round out the field.

On Tuesday the Lady Mustangs beat the the Lady Cavaliers 1859-1728 as Morghan Sellman led the team with scores of 223 and 117.

Hannah Morgan had a strong showing for the Lady Mustangs as well bowling games of 167 and 162.

The boys team from Lynchburg-Clay also emerged from Shawnee Lanes with a win as they narrowly beat the Cavaliers by 18 pins 2344-2326.

The Mustangs were led by Noah Fenner who bowled excellently and posted scores of 203 and 189. The Mustangs also benefited from the play of Daulton Feiss who posted scores of 170 and 212.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Aberdeen to take on the Ripley Blue Jays at Town and Country Lanes.

