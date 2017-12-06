Hillsboro travels to Georgetown and wins 53-48

Hillsboro’s varsity boys basketball team traveled to Georgetown on Wednesday and defeated the G-men 53-48 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Indians were led in scoring by Ethan Watson who finished with 20 points including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Phil Mycroft also reached double figures against the G-men finishing with 15 points.

Georgetown was led by Noah Pack who finished with 19 points and hit four free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the game close.

Hillsboro started slowly on the defensive end of the floor in the first half and allowed Georgetown to score 15 points in the frame to take a 15-11 lead into the second quarter.

The Indians were much better in the second as they held the G-men to only six points and scored 10 of their own to tie the score at 21-21 heading into the half.

Both teams had it going in the third quarter as the Indians put up 17 points with Mycroft leading the way scoring seven points in the quarter and the G-men put up 15 of their own to provide a 38-36 game as the teams readied for the fourth.

Hillsboro was able to hang on and win 53-48 thanks to an excellent shooting performance by Watson at the charity stripe where he was 7/8 in the quarter.

The G-men managed to score 12 points in the fourth but were unable to overcome the determined Indians.

Hillsboro will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Washington Court House to take on the Blue Lions in a Frontier Athletic Conference rivalry game.

(Box Score)

HHS: 11-10-17-15

GHS: 15-6-15-12

Hillsboro: Swayne 1-1/1-3; Haines 2-4; Ward 3/6-3; Watson 5(1)-7/8-20; Clark 1-2/2-4; Keets 1-2/3-4; Mycroft7-1/2-15 Totals: 16(1)-16/22-53

Georgetown: Gast 3(1)-2/2-11; Doss 6-12; Householder 2-4; Ellis 1-2; Pack 6(1)-4/5-19 Totals:18(2)-6/7-48

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Mason Swayne attempts a layup on Saturday December 2 at Southern State Community College against the McClain Tigers as part of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Swayne-Layup.jpg Mason Swayne attempts a layup on Saturday December 2 at Southern State Community College against the McClain Tigers as part of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette