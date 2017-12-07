Hillsboro hosts McClain for first home swim meet of the season

The Hillsboro swim teams hosted their first home meet against McClain at the Highland County YMCA on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

In the boys competition, McClain beat Hillsboro 52 to 42. Results for the Hillsboro boys are as follows:

1st Place: 200m medley relay team A (Michael Rose, Britton Haines, Sevrin Florek and Brian Shanahan)—2:05.25

2nd Place: 200m medley relay team B (Titus Heiser, Braxton Hahn, Bailey Lucarello, Matthew Ryan)

2nd Place: 200m Free (Brian Shanahan)— 1:10.00

2nd Place: 500m Free (Michael Rose)—6:21.57.

1st Place: 100m Backstroke (Michael Rose)—1:17.95

2nd Place: 100m Backstroke (Titus Heiser)—1:26.79

1st Place: 100m Breaststroke (Sevrin Florek)—1:23.79

2nd Place: 100m Breaststroke (Braxton Hahn)—1:25.65

2nd Place: 400m Relay team A (Titus Heiser, Michael Rose, Nathan Spencer, Ty Alexander)4:27.83.

2nd Place: 200m Free Relay team A (Brian Shanahan, Matthew Ryan, Sevrin Florek, Britton Haines)—1:47.65.

The McClain girls defeated the Hillsboro girls with a score of 65 to 29. The results are as follows:

2nd Place: 200m Medley Relay team A (Tessa Ernst, Brittany Rhoads, Hannah Haines, Molly Ferguson)—2:38.89

1st Place: 200m Individual Medley (Hannah Haines)—3:18.57

1st Place: 50m Free (Molly Ferguson)—33.55

2nd Place: 100m Fly (Hannah Haines)—1:48.05.

2nd Place: 200m Free Relay team A (Tessa Ernst, Brittany Rhoads, Hannah Haines, Molly Ferguson)—2:20.09

2nd Place: 100m Breaststroke (Sam Bullock)—1:48.25

3rd Place: 500m Free (Sydney Sears)—11:30.88

Information is this story was provided by Hillsboro Assistant Athletic Director Darci Miles.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Hillsboro-Indian-logo-CMYK.jpg