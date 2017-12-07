Hillsboro hosts Paint Valley in girls basketball

The Hillsboro varsity girls basketball team hosted the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats on Thursday at Hillsboro High School, the Lady Indians won by a score of 58-44.

Hillsboro was led by the hot shooting Kayden Watson who totaled 18 points on the night and canned three triples in only three quarters of play.

Lady Indians head coach RJ Moberly was pleased with the performance of Watson on the night. “She did a great job tonight. She shot the ball really well, she has worked on that shot. That is her roll, we call on her to come in and spot up and shoot. She has improved quite a bit and we are going to count on her to do that for us in the future,” said Moberly.

The Lady Bearcats were led by Lexi Woods who finished with 22 points on the night, 13 of which came in the final period as Paint Valley attempted to make a comeback.

The first quarter was a back and forth affair as the teams traded baskets and the lead. The Lady Indians were able to do just enough in the frame to lead 12-11 after one.

The Lady Indians turned up the pressure defensively in the second when they limited Paint Valley to only two points both of which came from the foul line. Hillsboro scored 10 in the second quarter to take a nine point, 22-13, halftime lead.

Hillsboro blew the game open in the third quarter as Watson and Delaney Eakins combined to score 14 of the Lady Indians’ 19 points in the quarter. Paint Valley was unable to solve the Hillsboro defense in the third and were limited to just eight points to fall behind 41-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Paint Valley put up a valiant effort in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Lady Indians 23-17 in the quarter. However, it was a case of too little too late as Hillsboro held on to win 58-44.

Moberly was proud of his team following two wins in two days. “I told my kids afterward, they just did what I think is the hardest thing to do. Come out and play an emotional and hard fought game against Jackson last night. Then turn around and do it against another good team in Paint Valley tonight,” said Moberly.

The Lady Indians will be back in action on Saturday at home as they host Batavia at 12:30 p.m.

(Box Score)

HHS: 20-11-6-12

PVHS: 9-9-9-12

Hillsboro: Sullivan 3-6; Watson 2(4)-2/3-18; J. Hopkins 1-2; Grover (1)-3; K. Hopkins 2-4; Marsh 1(1)-5; Moberly 2-2/2-6; Burns 1-0/2-2; Eakins 6-0/2-12

Totals: 18(6)-4/9-58

Paint Valley: Dobbins 1-2; Bouillion 1/2-1; McFadden 4-1/2-9; Hollis 1-2/4-4; Woods 9-4/6-22; Dunn 3-6

Totals: 18-8/14-44

The Lady Indians hosted the Jackson Lady Ironmen on Wednesday in a Frontier Athletic Conference win 69-47.

(Box Score)

HHS: 20-11-6-12

JHS: 9-9-9-12

Hillsboro: Sullivan 4-8; Watson (2)-6; Burns 0/1-0; J. Hopkins 0/2-0; Grover 4(3)-0/2-17; K. Hopkins 4(1)-1/2-12; Marsh (1)-2/2-5; Moberly 4-2/3-10; Eakins 5-1/1-11

Totals: 21(7)-6/13-69

Jackson: Green 7(2)-13/16-33; Ridgeway 2-4; Hammond 2-4/7-8; Fout 1-2

Totals: 12(2)-17/23-47

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Madi Marsh drives baseline against as two Paint Valley defenders converge Thursday as Hillsboro High School http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Marsh-Drive-PVHS.jpg Madi Marsh drives baseline against as two Paint Valley defenders converge Thursday as Hillsboro High School

Beat Jackson Wednesday 69-47