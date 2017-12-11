Panthers fall to Mustangs, 66-56

The Miami Trace Panthers ventured over into Highland County for a non-conference game against the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs Saturday evening, Dec. 9.

The Mustangs came away with a 66-56 victory.

The Panthers’ Darby Tyree and the Mustangs’ Eric McLaughlin shared game high-scoring honors, each with 25 points.

Tyree hit four three-point field goals and McLaughlin led the Mustangs with five treys.

McLaughlin was the game leader in rebounds with 14.

Cameron Carter scored 14 for the Panthers and led the team with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Raymond Connor scored 19 for the Mustangs, to go along with eight rebounds, and Damin Pierson scored 10 for L-C.

The Mustangs rolled out to a 21-9 first quarter lead.

The Panthers clawed their way back into the game, pulling to within five points at the half, 29-24.

Miami Trace narrowed things down even further in the third quarter to where they trailed by only two points, 40-38 with eight minutes remaining.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were able to reopen the margin, outscoring the Panthers by eight points for the 66-56 victory.

Taking a look at the shooting efficiency, Lynchburg-Clay went 25 of 47 from the floor for 53 percent to 21 of 60 shooting for 35 percent for Miami Trace.

The Panthers hit 9 of 32 shots from behind the three-point line for 28 percent; the Mustangs were 6 of 16 from beyond the three-point arc for 37 percent.

Miami Trace was 5 of 8 from the free throw line for 62 percent and Lynchburg-Clay was 10 of 13 from the charity stripe for 76 percent.

The Panthers had 16 turnovers to 22 for the Mustangs.

Miami Trace (now 1-3 overall, 0-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference), return to FAC play Tuesday with a game at McClain High School against the Tigers.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 15 14 18 — 56

LC 21 8 11 26 — 66

MIAMI TRACE — Darby Tyree 6 (4)-1-25; Cameron Carter 2 (2)-4-14; Austin Mathews 1 (1)-0-5; Austin Brown 2-0-4; Dakota Bolton 0 (1)-0-3; Brett Lewis 0 (1)-0-3; Heath Cockerill 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12 (9)-5-56. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Tyree, 4; Carter, 2; Mathews, Bolton, Lewis. Combined field goal shooting: 21 of 60 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 9 of 32 for 28 percent. Rebounds: 26 (12 offensive). Assists: 14. Steals: 11. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 15. Bench points: 8. Second chance points: 9. Points off turnovers: 21.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Eric McLaughlin 3 (5)-4-25; Raymond Connor 9-1-19; Damin Pierson 3-4-10; Austin Hilt 1 (1)-1-6; Blake Croy 2-0-4; Quintin Smith 1-0-2; Noble Walker 0-0-0; Chris Young 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (6)-10-66. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: McLaughlin, 5; Hilt. Combined field goal shooting: 25 of 47 for 53 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 16 for 37 percent. Rebounds: 33 (6 offensive). Assists: 13. Steals: 10. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 22. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 10. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 15.