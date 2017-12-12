L-C’s McLaughlin scores 1,000th point

Lynchburg-Clay senior Eric McLaughlin scored his 1,00th point Saturday during a 66-56 victory over the Miami Trace Panthers.

Although the win can be attributed to great team play and defense, Lynchburg-Clay coach Matt Carson said the first quarter and night belonged to McLaughlin, who entered the 1,000 point club with a thunderous dunk late in the opening quarter.

“I think it’s a great benchmark in my career and when it was over with I told everyone, ‘Now we have to go out and win the game,’” McLaughlin said about scoring his 1,000th point.

The Mustang and Panther fans both stood and cheered for McLaughlin and his accomplishment.

“Eric is very deserving of this honor and has put in countless hours of preparation to get here,” Carson said. “He’s had the support of his parents and family along the way, pushing him to be the best player and person he can be. He’s been a very humble and gracious teammate, and an even better person. We are all very proud of him.”

Asked if there was anyone he wanted to thank and what it meant to be part of the 1,000-point club at Lynchburg-Clay, McLaughlin said, “I want to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, friends, anyone that has supported me throughout my high school career. We have had some good players in the past and it’s an honor to be a part of that. When people say Lynchburg-Clay 1,000-point club, it’s special.”

The are now 1-2 on the season and return to action Friday, Dec. 15 as they head to Manchester High School to take on the Greyhounds. Jayvee play will start at 6 p.m. (there will be no freshmen game).

Lynchburg-Clay senior Eric McLaughlin, left, is pictured with Mustang coach Matt Carson after scoring his 1,000th point last Saturday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_McLaughling-pic.jpg Lynchburg-Clay senior Eric McLaughlin, left, is pictured with Mustang coach Matt Carson after scoring his 1,000th point last Saturday.

