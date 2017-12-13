Lynchburg-Clay bowling continues fast start, wins matches Dec. 9 and 11

(Editor’s Note: Information for this story was provided by Lynchburg-Clay Bowling coach Shawn McLaughlin)

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs varsity boys and girls bowling teams continued their strong start to the season on Monday when both teams won their matches at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro.

The boys’ team posted their second highest total of the year with a score of 2545.

The Mustangs were led by Eli Hollingsworth (213, 201), Brayden Sellman (181, 248), Noah Fenner (183, 237) and Jonah Fenner (203,258).

Western Brown placed second with 2177, Whiteoak was third with 1888, McClain took fourth with 1750 and Fairfield rounded out the field in fifth place with a score of 1637.

The Lady Mustangs were equally successful on Monday as they posted their highest score of the season with a total of 1992 pins on the day.

Lynchburg-Clay bowling coach Shawn McLaughlin said afterward, “All four of our top girls’ bowlers were very consistent today. They all shot above their average and that led us to our best score of the season.”

The Lady Mustangs were led by Taylor McLaughlin (144, 148), Morghan Sellman (157, 155), Tia McConnaughey (168, 155) and Mikaela Tipton (180, 167).

McClain took second in the girls’ match with a score of 1629, Fairfield was third at 1475, Western Brown was fourth with 1416 and Whiteoak rounded out the competition in fifth with a final score of 1152.

The boys’ team was also in action on Saturday December 9 when they traveled to Aberdeen to take on the Ripley Blue Jays at Town and Country Lanes.

The Mustangs emerged victorious with a final score of 2325-1782.

Lynchburg was led by Noah Fenner who shot 195 in the first game and 255 in the second.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Monday, December 18, when they take on Hillsboro, McClain and Whiteoak at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro with a start time of 4p.m.

