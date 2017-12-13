McClain loses to Miami Trace at home 53-46

The McClain Tigers varsity basketball team hosted the Miami Trace Panthers on Tuesday in Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) basketball action.

The Tigers fell to the Panthers by a score of 53-46 to drop to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in FAC play.

McClain started the game strong jumping out the a 15-8 lead after one quarter of play.

The Panthers fought back in the second quarter as they outscored the Tigers 14-12 in the frame to trail by five, 27-22, at the half.

Miami Trace continued their strong play in the third quarter as they limited the Tigers to seven points in the third and erased the McClain lead by scoring 14 points of their own to claim a 36-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers saved their best offense for last as they poured in 17 points in the fourth quarter while limiting the Tigers to 14 in the final frame to claim the 53-46 victory.

McClain was led in scoring by Devin Carter and Ethan Cockerill who finished with 13 points apiece.

Miami Trace got a big lift off the bench as Darby Tyree and Cameron Carter each scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to victory.

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Chillicothe to take on the Cavaliers in FAC basketball action.

(Box Score)

MTHS: 8-14-14-17

MHS: 15-12-7-12

Miami Trace: Tyree 5(2)-5/8-21; Carter 5(2)-5/6-21; Bolton 1-2/4-4; Fender (1)-3; Brown 1-2; Lewis 1-2; Matthews 0/4-0

Totals: 13(5)-12/22-53

McClain: Carter 3-7/8-13; Cockerill 5(1)-13; Duncan 3-0/2-6; Penwell 1(1)-1/2-6; Mischal 1(1)-0/3-5; Gray 1-1/2-3

Totals: 14(3)-9/17-46

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_MHS-logo-new-1.jpg