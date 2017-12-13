Hillsboro hosts Miami Trace in FAC girls basketball; lose 56-27

The Hillsboro Lady Indians hosted the Miami Trace Lady Panthers on Wednesday night in Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) basketball action.

Miami Trace came away with the victory in a run away 56-27 to drop the Lady Indians to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in FAC play.

The Lady Indians were led by Karleigh Hopkins and Madi Marsh with seven and six points respectively as they were unable to get any players into double figures.

Miami Trace was led by Victoria Fliehman who finished with 15 points including two triples and a three for three performance at the charity stripe.

Shaylee McDonald and Morgan Miller each had good games for the Lady Panthers as they scored nine and eight points respectively to help Miami Trace to a win.

Both teams got off to a slow start in this one as Miami Trace was only able to muster eight points in the first quarter and held the Lady Indians to just two points.

Hillsboro head coach JR Moberly was happy with his teams defensive effort in the game. “I thought we did a pretty good job for most of the night defensively,” said Moberly.

Miami Trace got on track in the second quarter as Fliehman hit a three and McDonald scored six to help the Lady Panthers to a 17 point quarter.

Hillsboro was slightly more effective in the second quarter when they scored eight points. However, it was not enough and the Lady Indians found themselves trailing 25-10 at the halftime buzzer.

The Lady Indians fought hard in the third quarter and came away with their best offensive output with 12 points in the frame.

Miami Trace, despite the excellent effort by Hillsboro, was still able to outscore the opposition by four points to extend their lead to 41-22 entering the fourth.

Miami Trace finished off the blowout with a 15 point fourth while simultaneously holding the Lady Indians to just five points in the final quarter to emerge with the 29 point victory at 56-27.

“I thought that given the physicality in the first half our kids did a nice job of stepping up their physicality in the second half and they did a good job of fighting back,” Moberly said.

The Lady Indians will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Chillicothe to take on FAC rival the Lady Cavaliers.

Miami Trace is scheduled to take the floor again on Saturday when they travel to Jackson to take on the Lady Ironmen in FAC basketball action.

(Box Score)

MTHS: 8-17-16-15

HHS: 2-8-12-5

Miami Trace: Wolffe 2-4; Lovett 1-2; Ratliff 3-6; McDonald 3(1)-9; O. Fliehman 1-2; V. Fliehman 3(2)-3/3-15; Bryant 3-1/2-7; Schwartz (1)-3; Stewart 0/2-0; Miller 4-8; Steele 0/2-0

Totals: 20(4)-4/7-56

Hillsboro: Watson 1(1)-5; Grover (1)-3; Hopkins 1-5/9-7; Marsh 2-2/3-6; J. Moberly 1-2; Eakins 2-4

Totals: 7(2)-7/12-27

Karleigh Hopkins attempts a jump shot in the lane and gets fouled on Wednesday night at Hillsboro High School where the Lady Indians battled the Lady Panthers of Miami Trace. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Karleigh-Hopkins-Fouled.jpg Karleigh Hopkins attempts a jump shot in the lane and gets fouled on Wednesday night at Hillsboro High School where the Lady Indians battled the Lady Panthers of Miami Trace. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette