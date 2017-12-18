Lynchburg-Clay takes down Manchester 64-37

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs traveled to Manchester on Friday night to take on the Greyhounds and came away with their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) victory of the season by a score of 64-37. A balanced offensive attack and solid defense and rebounding helped lead to the victory.

The first quarter saw the Greyhounds hit two early threes to jump out to a 6-2 lead, but the Mustangs regrouped quickly and were able to go on a 15-2 run the rest of the quarter to take a 17-10 lead after the first period.

In the second quarter the Mustangs outscored their hosts 14 – 4 to take a 31-14 lead into intermission. “I thought this was the best we’ve looked execution wise this season,“ said LC coach Matt Carson. “Credit our guys, they moved the ball around and found the open man tonight.”

The third quarter started right back where they left off, as the Mustangs outscored the Hounds by a 17-8 score, and the final frame saw them edge their hosts by a 16-15 margin for the final of 64-37.

Lynchburg-Clay was led in scoring by Eric McLaughlin, who garnered 23 points on the evening to go along with his 14 rebounds, gaining him his fourth double-double of the season. Next in line for the Mustangs was Noble Walker, who tallied 13 points on the evening. Raymond Conner followed suit with 11 points, with Austin Hilt and Damin Pierson each scoring six points, respectively. Blake Marcelino and Quintin Smith each tallied two points, while Blake Croy rounded out the scoring with one point. Pierson led the Mustangs with eight assists on the evening. “This was a team win. We moved the ball well and guys were energetic and engaged the whole game,” Carson said.

Manchester was led in scoring by Jamie Combs with 17 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Greyhounds was Gage Lucas with five points, followed by Logan Francis and Tanner Utterback with four each. Ethan Pennywitt, Mason Bilyeu and Jalen James each added two. Jacob Calvert rounded out the scoring with one point.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 2-2 overall and (1-2) in SHAC play. Manchester falls to 2-3 overall (1-3) in SHAC play. The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday, as they travel to Eastern Brown to take on the Warriors. Freshmen game for that evening will tip off at 4:30 PM. The Greyhounds will be back in action tomorrow (Saturday) as they host the Franklin Furnace Green Bobcats.

(Box Score)

LC 17 14 17 16 – 64

MAN 10 4 8 15 – 37

LC – McLaughlin 5 (4) 1-1 23; Walker 2 (2) 3-3 13; Conner 5 1-2 11; Hilt 1 (1) 1-2 6; Pierson 1 4-4 6; Marcelino 1 2; Smith 1 2; Croy 1-2 1 – Totals 16 (7) 11-14 64.

MAN – Combs 5 (2) 1-1 17; Lucas 1(1) 5; Francis 1 2-2 4; Utterback 1 2-4 4; Pennywitt 1 2; Bilyeu 1 2; James 1 2; Calvert 1-2 1 – Totals 11 (3) 6-9 37.

In JV play, the Mustangs found themselves victorious by a score of 45-35. Tyler Stevens led the Mustangs with 20 points (4 threes). Alex Barber followed with 11 points, while David Giordano and Gavin Stroop each added six. Blake Marcelino rounded out the scoring with two points. With the win, the Mustangs improved their record to 2-1 overall.

The Greyhounds were led in scoring by Isaiah Redmon with 13 points. Brody Francis followed with eight points, while Kyle Reaves added six. Dylan Colvin and Carl Ricketts each added six points.

Matt Carson is the boys varsity basketball coach at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

