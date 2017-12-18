Whiteoak hosts Glenwood Tigers Dec. 16; lose 68-54

Whiteoak hosted the Glenwood Tigers on Saturday night in a non-conference varsity boys basketball game. The Wildcats put up a good fight through three quarters before succumbing to the Tigers by a score of 68-54.

Whiteoak’s leading scorer for the game was Trevor Yeager who tallied 17 points on four makes including one three pointer and an eight for 15 performance at the charity stripe.

Cade Conley led the Tigers with 26 points on five made shots and a scintillating 16-20 at the free throw line to lead Glenwood to victory.

In the first quarter both teams played well on both ends of the floor and treated the fans in attendance to a scrappy back and forth first quarter that saw Glenwood escape with a 16-13 lead.

Whiteoak tied it at 16 on the first possession of the second frame when Yeager hit a three point bomb to swing momentum in the Wildcats’ favor. The teams battled at each end of the floor as both teams ratcheted up their defense resulting in a 13-13 stalemate for the quarter and a 29-26 lead for the Tigers at halftime.

The Wildcats opened the third quarter with a six to two mini-run to claim the lead at 32-31; from there the teams traded the lead several different times in the quarter. With under a minute to play in the third Traeton Hamilton hit his second three of the night to tie the game at 40. Zach Rand, of Gleenwood, gave the Tigers the lead back on a last second jumper and sent the teams to the fourth quarter with the score 42-40.

The fourth quarter was the deciding frame for the Wildcats as they were outscored 26-14 in the quarter.

With a little over five minutes to play in the game Rand recorded his second basket of the game to give Whiteoak a slim 45-44 lead. That would be the last time the Wildcats would record a field goal in the game as the Tigers broke the game open with solid defense and a tremendous effort at the free throw line by Conley.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on the Fayetteville Rockets in Southern Hills Athletic Conference basketball action.

(Box Score)

GHS: 16-13-13-26

WHS: 13-13-14-14

Glenwood: Phipps 2/2-2; Meade 1-2; Caldwell 6(1)-1/2-16; Truitt 4-4/8-12; Davis 1-2; McQuithy 1(2)-8; Conley 5-16/20-26

Totals: 18(3)-23/32-68

Whiteoak: Yeager 3(1)-8/15-17; Hamilton 3(2)-1/5-13; Martin 2-4; Ross 5-10; Carr 1-2; Rand 2-2/4-6

Totals: 16(3)-11/24-54

