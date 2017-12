Hillsboro hosts Miami Trace and Washington Court House swim team at YMCA for FAC tri

The Hillsboro swim teams hosted FAC rivals Miami Trace and Washington CH on Tuesday, December 19 at the Highland County YMCA. Results are as follows:

Boys:

Hillsboro – 130, Miami Trace – 66, Washington CH – 57

1st Place – 200-meter medley relay (team A) Michael Rose, Braxton Hahn, Britton Haines, Brian Shanahan – 2:08.06

2nd Place – 200-meter medley relay (team B) Titus Heiser, Ben Sowders, Ty Alexander, Matthew Ryan- 2:20.88

1st Place – 50-meter free – Britton Haines – 27.46

2nd Place – 50-meter free – Matthew Ryan -27.75

1st Place – 100-meter free – Brian Shanahan – 1:00.06

2nd Place – 100-meter free – Nathan Spencer – 1:12.20

1st Place – 500-meter free – Michael Rose – 6:32.27

2nd Place – 500-meter free – Titus Heiser – 7:14.09

1st Place – 200-meter free relay – 1:50.45

1st Place – 100-meter backstroke – Michael Rose – 1:19.88

2nd Place – 100-meter backstroke – Titus Heiser – 1:28.66

2nd Place – 100-meter breaststroke – Braxton Hahn – 1:26.64

1st Place – 400-meter relay – Michael Rose, Titus Heiser, Nathan Spencer, Ben Sowders- 4:51.01

Girls:

Miami Trace – 143, Hillsboro – 85, Washington CH – 51

2nd Place – 200-meter medley relay -Hannah Haines, Brittany Rhoads, Molly Ferguson, Izzy Bourne – 2:37.95

2nd Place – 50-meter free – Izzy Bourne – 30.83

1st Place – 200-meter free relay -Izzy Bourne, Brittany Rhoads, Hannah Haines, Molly Ferguson- 2:12.84

2nd Place – 100-meter backstroke – Izzy Bourne – 1:24.89

Information in this story was provided by Hillsboro Assistant Athletic Director Darci Miles.

