Farifield boys basketball 7-1 on season; girls at 5-2

The Fairfield boys and girls varsity basketball teams are off to a great start to the season. The Lions are 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) play. Meanwhile, the Lady Lions currently sit at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in SHAC matchups.

Boys

On the boys side of things the Lions played their final game of the 2017 calendar year on Thursday, December 21, when they traveled to Georgetown and came away with a narrow 76-75 victory over the G-Men.

The Lions were also successful on Tuesday, December 19, when they hosted their SHAC rivals from North Adams High School the Green Devils. Fairfield won by a final score of 69-59 and claimed their sixth win of the season.

Friday, December 15, the Lions recorded their lone loss of the season against SHAC opponent the Fayetteville Rockets. The Lions hosted the Rockets in 51-41 home loss.

Fairfield hosted the Peebles Indians on Tuesday, December 12, in SHAC basketball action. The two teams did not disappoint as the game was decided in overtime with the Lions coming out on top 74-71.

On December 8 the Wildcats of Whiteoak traveled to Fairfield to take on the Lions in a cross-county and SHAC rivalry matchup. The Lions earned the victory by a score of 58-47.

As previously reported by The Times-Gazette, the Lions defeated the Paint Valley Bearcats by a score of 51-49 on December 5 and took down the East Clinton Astros 73-66 in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic on December 2.

The first game of the season for the Lions was December 1 when they traveled to Manchester to take on the Greyhounds in SHAC play. The Lions returned to Leesburg with a 73-48 blowout victory.

Fairfield head coach Josh Howland is pleased with his teams’ start to the season and attributes the success to the hard work the boys put in every day.

“The number one reason for our success so far this season is the effort that the boys put in every single day. They come in to practice and work hard all the time and it has translated to the games. Another factor in their success is they have been successful, they are used to winning and they close out games expecting to win,” said Howland.

Girls

The Lady Lions will host the Northwest Lady Knights of Cincinnati on Thursday for their eighth game of the season and their final contest of the 2017 calendar year.

Fairfield’s ladies traveled to Peebles on December 14 to take on the Lady Indians in a SHAC rivalry game. The Lady Lions defeated Peebles by a score of 53-47 for their fifth win of the season.

Saturday, December 9, the Lady Lions hosted the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats in a non-conference matchup. The Fairfield ladies emerged from their home gym with a hard fought 69-68 victory.

On December 7 the Lady Lions made the trip to Hillsboro’s Southern State Community College to take on the Eastern Lady Warriors in a neutral site SHAC basketball showdown. The Lady Warriors sent Fairfield home with a 59-47 loss, their second of the season.

As previously reported by The Times-Gazette the Lady Lions dominated a home conference and cross-county rivalry game against the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats and won by a score of 80-7.

The Fairfield Ladies hosted SHAC rivals the Lady Rockets of Fayetteville on November 30. The Lady Lions came away with an easy 69-39 victory.

The Lady Lions suffered their first loss of the season on November 28 when they fell at home to the Southeastern Lady Panthers by a score of 59-47.

The first game of the Lady Lions’ season took place on November 27 when Fairfield welcomed the Lady Astros to Leesburg for their annual season opening tilt. Fairfield earned the 57-52 victory to start their season with a win.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Fairfield-new-logo.jpg

Lady Lions sit at 5-2