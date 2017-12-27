McClain falls to 1-7 on the season with close home loss to Adena 59-54

The Tigers of McClain fell to the Adena Warriors on Wednesday at home by a score of 59-54 to drop to 1-7 on the season. The win gave the Warriors their first victory of the season and improved their record to 1-6.

After trailing for all but the first two minutes of the game, when they claimed a 4-0 lead, the Tigers were able to claw their way back into the game in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers tied the game at 42-42 with 4:50 left in the game on a layup by Garrison Banks.

The Warriors answered with a layup of their own and the Tigers responded with a layup off of an offensive rebound by Landree Gray with 4:02 to play.

At the 2:46 mark of the fourth quarter the Tigers took the lead at 48-47 for the first time since early in the first quarter.

Dakotah Duncan sunk three of four free throws over the Tigers next two possessions to stretch the lead to two at 51-49 with 2:16 to play.

From that point on the Warriors closed the game on a 10-3 run to claim their first victory of the season.

The Warriors got things started in the first quarter, after the Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and quickly established a 13-4 lead on their way to a 15-7 lead after one quarter of play.

McClain started out the second quarter on a 11-4 run to get to 19-18 with just under two minutes to play in the second. The Warriors locked in defensively for the remainder of the quarter holding the Tigers scoreless while closing on an 8-0 run to claim a 28-18 lead at halftime.

The Tigers came out in the third quarter with renewed energy on both ends of the floor as they outscored the Warriors 15-9 in the period to cut the lead to four points at 37-33 to set up the final quarter.

The Tigers were led by Duncan who scored a team high 17 points on the night, grabbed six rebounds and came away with three steals on the defensive end. Gray also had an excellent night for McClain as he finished with a double double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Warriors were led by Zach Fout who recorded a game high 18 points to power Adena to their first win of the season.

(Box Score)

AHS: 15-13-9-22

MHS: 7-11-15-21

Adena: Fout 5(2)-2/5-18; Sykes 2-4; Foglesong 2-1/2-5; Throckmorton 2-4/6-8; Shipley 1(3)-2/2-13; Garrison 1(2)-1/2-9

Totals: 14(7)-10/19-59

McClain: Penwell 1-0/2-2; Duncan 5-7/8-17; Cockerill (1)-3; Carter 4-1/2-9; Gray 5-0/2-10; Banks 4-5/9-13

Totals: 19(1)-13/23-54

Dakotah Duncan attempts a layup on the fast break as Preston Sykes of Adena contests and Garrison Banks of McClain along with Warriors Jacob Shipley and Jarrett Garrison trail the play.