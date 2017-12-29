Aric Fiscus and Joe Well inducted into Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday

Joe Wells was a multi-sport athlete during his time at Lynchburg-Clay. He played golf, soccer and basketball (where he was named to the All-Southeast District Team twice), but it is in baseball that he made the greatest impact.

Joe was a four year player on the Varsity baseball team. He played the outfield during his Freshman and Sophomore years and really came into his own when he took over the shortstop position as a Junior and Senior.

He played on 3 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship teams (1995, 1996, and 1998), 2 Sectional Championship teams (1996 and 1997), 1 District Runner-Up (1996), and 1 District Championship team (1997). During his 4 years, the Mustangs had a league record of 46-6 and an overall record of 70-22. The 1997 team that he played on is arguably the best baseball team that Lynchburg-Clay has ever produced.

As an individual player, Joe was naturally gifted with a strong arm, quick feet, and smooth swing and it showed on the field. During his Junior year, he batted third in the lineup and finished the season with a .430 batting average, 34 RBI’s, 5 HR’s, 29 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

During his senior season, his batting average was .556, he had 7 HR’s, 27 RBI’s, 26 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. He was named to the All Southern Hills League team, 1st team All-Southeast District team, and was also named 1st team Division III All Ohio. The four years that Joe played baseball is with a doubt the most successful period in the history of the Lynchburg-Clay baseball program.

Joe and his wife, Kelly, have been married for 14 years. They live in the Lynchburg area with their 3 children Ava (11), Ayden (9), and Jace (5).

Aric Fiscus was named Varsity baseball coach for the 1997 season and coached through the 2010 season. During Aric’s 14 years as coach, the Lynchburg-Clay baseball program won 7 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championships (1998, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2010), 3 Sectional Championships (1997, 2000, 2001), and 1 District Championship (1997).

He was named the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Coach of the Year 3 times (1999, 2005, 2010) and finished with a career coaching record of 182-103, making him the winningest coach in Lynchburg-Clay baseball program history. 34 baseball players were named to the All Southern Hills Athletic Conference team while Aric served as coach. 2 of his players would go on to play at the Division I college level.

Aric was more than just a baseball coach. He served as Athletic Director from 1999-2006 and played an instrumental role in the creation of the existing outdoor athletic complex at the high school. During his tenure as AD, the baseball field, softball field, soccer field and concession stand/storage building were constructed. He was also the boys soccer coach from 1995-1999. Although there was not an official SHAC soccer league at the time, the boys program evolved into a contending team during that time period.

In 2011, Aric was named the Principal of Ripley Elementary, where he stills serves today. His first wife, Jennifer, passed away in 2007. He and his current wife Becky and son PJ reside in the Lynchburg-Clay School District.

Lynchburg-Clay High School added two new members to their Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday when Aric Fiscus and Joe Wells were honored as the 2018 inductees.

Wells was honored for his contributions on the baseball field during his four years at the school from 1994-1998. Joe was a four year varsity player for Lynchburg-Clay and was a member of three Southern Hills Athletic Conference teams in 1995, 1996 and 1998.

Wells also helped the Mustangs win the district championship in 1997 and was named to the D III First Team All-Ohio in 1998.

According to the Lynchburg-Clay athletic department the four years that Wells played are “without a doubt the most successful period in the history of the Lynchburg-Clay baseball program.”

Information in this story was provided by Mark Faust the Lynchburg-Clay athletic director.

Aric Fiscus (left) and Joe Wells pose together on Friday December 21 at Lynchburg-Clay High School after being inducted into the Lynchburg-Clay High School Athletic Hall of Fame. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Aric-Fiscus-and-Joe-Wells-LCHS-HOF.jpg Aric Fiscus (left) and Joe Wells pose together on Friday December 21 at Lynchburg-Clay High School after being inducted into the Lynchburg-Clay High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette