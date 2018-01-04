McClain middle school Tiger Sharks gain the upper hand against Portsmouth

Wednesday evening the Junior High Tiger Sharks competed against Portsmouth. The meet was quick and ended with a victory. The Tiger Sharks proved victorious with a score of 80-43.

Drew Surritt swam the mixed 200-meter freestyle race finishing in first place with a time of 2:33.67; following in second with a time of 3:10.54 was swimmer Sarah Snyder.

The mixed 100-meter individual medley was swum by Garrett George. George sped into first with a time of 1:21.47.

The mixed 50-meter freestyle race was swum by many although Luke Bliss showed exceptionally well results. He set his new personal best and stole the first place finish with a time of 29.41.

Hailey Rhoades raced in the mixed 50-meter backstroke. Rhoades did not place first; she pushed for the runner-up. She pulled in strong placing second with a final time of 51.31.

Eli Johnson assisted in the teams win while swimming the mixed 100-meter breaststroke. He kicked his way to the finish with a time of 1:43.81 achieving first.

Dakota Parker is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Hailey Rhoades swims in the mixed 50-meter backstroke on Wednesday at McClain High School where the middle school Tigers Sharks hosted Portsmouth. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Tiger-Sharks-Middle-School.jpg Hailey Rhoades swims in the mixed 50-meter backstroke on Wednesday at McClain High School where the middle school Tigers Sharks hosted Portsmouth. Dakota Parker | For The Times-Gazette